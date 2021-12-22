Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on Wall St. rise, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher in early trading Wednesday, supported by gains on Wall Street overnight and a weakening yen against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 35.68 points, or 0.13 percent, from Tuesday to 28,553.27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.18 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,970.97. Gainers were led by air transportation, mining and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.99-114.00 yen compared with 114.05-15 yen in New York and 113.65-67 yen i...