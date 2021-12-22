BOJ members saw need to keep monetary easing despite costs: minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Some Bank of Japan board members said inflationary pressure remained weak despite higher input costs and a weak yen, and that monetary easing should be maintained as the central bank's 2 percent inflation target is still far off, minutes of a policy-setting meeting in October showed Wednesday. At the Oct. 27-28 meeting, Policy Board members said supply-side constraints and the spread of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus this summer would somewhat delay the timing of an economic recovery in Japan. Surging energy and raw material prices have become a headache for resource-scarce Japan, ...