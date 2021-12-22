Tokyo stocks nearly flat in morning on Wall St. gains, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were nearly flat Wednesday morning as overnight gains on Wall Street were offset by investors locking in gains after the Japanese market's surge the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 31.21 points, or 0.11 percent, from Tuesday to 28,548.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.01 point, or 0.00 percent, at 1,969.78. Gainers were led by air transportation and mining issues, while marine transportation, and pulp and paper issues led decliners.