SBI open to delisting Shinsei to repay public funds: CEO

Newsfrom Japan

SBI Holdings Inc. President and CEO Yoshitaka Kitao said Wednesday the online financial group is open to delisting Shinsei Bank to repay public funds injected into it in the late 1990s during Japan's financial crisis. "It is an important option," Kitao said in his first press conference since SBI's successful takeover bid for the bank, referring to the possibility of making the bank private to repay some 350 billion yen ($3 billion) through asset sales. Kitao said the company will discuss with the Financial Services Agency whether such an option could be pursued. The government injected 370 bi...