McDonald's Japan only sells fries in small sizes due to supply crunch

McDonald's Co. (Japan) will only offer french fries in small sizes as potato imports from North America have been delayed due to flooding near a Vancouver port and a worldwide logistics disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale of medium- and large-size fries will be stopped from Friday to Dec. 30 as the potato supply falls, McDonald's said in a statement on Tuesday. The hamburger chain continues to sell small-size offerings as it tries to make sure customers can enjoy the popular item despite the shortage. McDonald's said it is expediting the procurement of potatoes and plans to pu...
Kyodo News

