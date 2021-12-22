Tokyo stocks end slightly higher, but capped by profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday as sentiment was raised following overnight advances on Wall Street, although gains were capped in subdued trading as investors locked in profits after the market's surge the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 44.62 points, or 0.16 percent, from Tuesday at 28,562.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.72 points, or 0.09 percent, higher at 1,971.51. Gainers were led by air transportation, mining and rubber product issues.