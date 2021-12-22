Baseball: Eagles to sign 4-time PL stolen base leader Nishikawa

Newsfrom Japan

The Rakuten Eagles have agreed on a contract with veteran outfielder Haruki Nishikawa, who led the Pacific League in steals for the fourth time this season, the Sendai-based team said Wednesday. The 29-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters and was non-tendered last month despite becoming eligible for international free agency. He stole a league-high 43 bases in 2014, 39 in 2017, 44 in 2018 and tied for the lead with 24 in 2021. Nishikawa, a two-time Best Nine selection and four-time Golden Glove recipient, re-signed with the Fighters last offseason after he failed to move to M...