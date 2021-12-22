Main events scheduled for January

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for January: In mid-January -- Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to introduce robot into containment vessel of No. 1 reactor at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled by massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, to assess condition of fuel debris. Jan. 1 (Sat) -- New Year's Day national holiday. -- New Year reception to be held at Imperial Palace. -- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, covering total of 15 countries including Japan, to take effect. -- Gov't to begin employment insurance program for multiple job holders. Ja...