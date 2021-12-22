Japan health ministry refuses to approve new Alzheimer's drug

Newsfrom Japan

A panel at Japan's health ministry refused to approve on Wednesday a new Alzheimer's disease drug jointly developed by Japan's Eisai Co. and U.S. firm Biogen Inc., saying more data are needed to judge its effectiveness. The drug Aducanumab, already sold in the United States under the name Aduhelm, is designed to reduce plaques called amyloid beta in the brain and inhibit progress of the cognitive disorder. The drug is the first of its kind, and the Japanese unit of Biogen applied for approval in Japan in December last year. The panel of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare concluded that ...