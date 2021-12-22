Hitachi unit admits to cheating on brake, suspension inspections

Newsfrom Japan

An auto parts maker under Japan's Hitachi Ltd. on Wednesday admitted to inspection lapses, including cheating on quality tests on brake and suspension systems, with the practice spanning from around 2000 through October this year. Hitachi Astemo Ltd., a joint venture with Honda Motor Co., said the inspection misconduct affected about 57,000 braking system parts. The components were manufactured in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo. About 10 million substandard suspension system parts, manufactured in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, had also been shipped, according to the Tokyo-base...