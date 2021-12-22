Japan to expand 3-day quarantine to nearly all travelers from U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Travelers from nearly all parts of the United States will now have to spend three days of their two-week quarantine periods in government-designated facilities, as part of stricter quarantine requirements, the Japanese government said Wednesday. The measure, effective Saturday, is part of strict border controls to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. The three-day requirement previously only applied to travelers from a certain U.S. states. Travelers from New York and Hawaii will still be required to spend six days of their quarantine periods in the facilities, th...