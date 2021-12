Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Thursday it successfully launched an H-2A rocket carrying a British communication satellite from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan. The rocket carrying the first of two Inmarsat-6 satellites of Britain's Inmarsat Global Ltd. lifted off at 12:32 a.m. following a one-day delay due to poor weather. The Inmarsat-6 series are the world's largest commercial communications satellites, according to Inmarsat.