Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, economic recovery hopes

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains spurred on Wall Street by hopes of a global economic recovery following the approval of an oral COVID-19 drug in the United States. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 83.87 points, or 0.29 percent, from Wednesday to 28,646.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.47 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,978.98. Gainers were led by mining, marine transportation and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.12-15 yen compared with 114.07-17 ye...