Tokyo stocks up in morning on firm Wall St., capped by Omicron fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Thursday morning, lifted by overnight advances on Wall Street, but gains were capped on concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant after Japan reported its first community transmission a day earlier. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 89.25 points, or 0.31 percent, from Wednesday to 28,651.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.73 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,980.24. Gainers were led by mining, marine transportation, and wholesale trade issues.