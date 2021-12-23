Soccer: Gamba hire ex-Oita boss Katanosaka as new manager

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first division side Gamba Osaka appointed Tomohiro Katanosaka, who managed fellow J1 side Oita Trinita this season, as the club's new boss on Thursday. The 50-year-old was previously part of the Gamba organization as a player and coach. He replaces Masanobu Matsunami, who filled the void left by Tsuneyasu Miyamoto in May and will step into an academy director position. "I am grateful to Oita Trinita and their fans for giving me a warm send-off," Katanosaka said in a statement. "I believe my mission is to help Gamba Osaka find their way back. I will bring all my experience and passion ...