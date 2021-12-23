Japan mulls full automated mobility service in limited areas

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering a system to screen and approve providers of fully automated driving services within limited areas, under the supervision of prefectural public safety commissions, the police agency said Thursday. The National Police Agency aims to submit an amendment to the road traffic law to parliament next spring, as the government intends to start the "Level 4" automated mobility service in designated areas of the country, such as abandoned railroads, in the fiscal year through March 2023, according to the agency. At Level 4, a vehicle always performs the functions of acceleration, ste...