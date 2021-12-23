Tokyo stocks extend gains to 3 days on economic recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, extending their winning streak to three days on hopes for global economic recovery following approval of an oral COVID-19 drug in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 236.16 points, or 0.83 percent, from Wednesday at 28,798.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 17.92 points, or 0.91 percent, higher at 1,989.43. Gainers were led by mining, air transportation and marine transportation issues.