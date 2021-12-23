Soccer: Minamino goal keeps Liverpool alive in League Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan international Takumi Minamino's injury-time equalizer helped Liverpool advance to the semifinals of the English Football League Cup 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw with Leicester City on Wednesday. Minamino provided the assist for Diogo Jota's 68th-minute goal at Anfield that brought the home side within one at 3-2. He then kept his team alive in the competition by firing home in the 95th minute, although he later missed in the penalty shootout. The 26-year-old Minamino extended his League Cup scoring streak to three games, earning effusive praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. "...