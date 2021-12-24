Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, receding Omicron fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as fears over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus eased, although gains were limited by investors locking in gains after the market's three-day rally. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 48.22 points, or 0.17 percent, from Thursday to 28,846.59. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.91 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,993.34. Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the do...