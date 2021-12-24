Japan, Taiwan ruling parties hold talks over TPP

Newsfrom Japan

Lawmakers of the ruling parties of Japan and Taiwan began holding online talks Friday over Taipei's bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, which China has also applied to join. The meeting, which involved politicians in charge of foreign and economic issues from Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party, will also likely cover economic security issues. The move comes as the LDP has stepped up exchanges with the Taiwanese ruling party with the self-ruled island facing military pressure from an increasingly assertive China. Japan, a membe...