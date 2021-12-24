Tokyo stocks flat in morning on firm Wall St., profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Friday morning as overnight advances on Wall Street following easing concerns over the Omicron strain of the coronavirus were offset by investors locking in gains after the market's three-day rally. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 22.98 points, or 0.08 percent, from Thursday to 28,821.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.24 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,989.19. Gainers were led by precision instrument and machinery issues, while insurance and marine transportation issues led decliners.