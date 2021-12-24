Japan to cut FY 2022 bond issuance for 1st time in 3 years

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will issue a total of 215.04 trillion yen ($1.9 trillion) worth of bonds under its initial budget for fiscal 2022, the first cut in three years, partly as record tax revenue is anticipated in the wake of recovery of the pandemic-hit economy, the Finance Ministry said Friday. The figure was down 20.97 trillion yen from a year earlier on an initial budget basis, as the government slashed issuances of new bonds and "zaito" debt to finance the government's fiscal investment and loan program for the year starting April. Despite the planned shrinkage, the country's heavy reli...