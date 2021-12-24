Tokyo stocks snap 3-day rally as gains locked in ahead of holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Friday, snapping the market's three-day winning streak, as investors locked in gains amid subdued trading ahead of the Christmas holidays. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 15.78 points, or 0.05 percent, from Thursday at 28,782.59. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.65 points, or 0.13 percent, lower at 1,986.78. Decliners were led by insurance, land transportation, and electric power and gas issues.