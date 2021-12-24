Nissan, Mitsubishi halt minivehicle shipments on airbag issues

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Friday they had stopped production and shipment of some of their minivehicles since earlier in the month after finding potential problems with the airbags installed in several models. Nissan said that collision tests conducted on its Nissan Roox model showed that the airbags might not function properly under certain conditions. Mitsubishi said in a separate statement that similar issues were found in its eK space and eK X space models. The automakers did not elaborate on what conditions would lead to the airbags not functioning properly. Howeve...