Japan gov't panel OKs 1st oral COVID-19 pill

A health ministry panel approved Friday an oral COVID-19 drug developed by U.S. pharmaceutical firm Merck & Co., making it the first such pill to be used in Japan. Molnupiravir, which prevents the novel coronavirus from multiplying in the body, was given the green light under a fast-track process after MSD K.K., the Japanese arm of Merck, applied in early December to produce and sell the drug in Japan. The Japanese subsidiary has said molnupiravir is also likely effective against the Omicron variant of the virus. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated earlier in the week that 200,000 doses of ...