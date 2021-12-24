Travel agency H.I.S. reveals fraudulent receipt of travel subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co. said Friday its subsidiaries fraudulently received the government's tourism promotion subsidies last year by overreporting the number of hotel room stays they sold. H.I.S. said its internal probe panel found that the two units, Japan Holiday Travel Co. and Miki Tourist Co., received a combined 683 million yen ($6 million) worth of subsidies under the "Go To Travel" campaign for hotel stays that never took place. The probe panel concluded that Miki Tourist and a Tokyo-based hotel operator JHAT Co. colluded, while Japan Holiday Travel did not play an active role...