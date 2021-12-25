U.S. to lift travel ban to southern African countries on Dec. 31

Newsfrom Japan

The United States will lift a travel ban it imposed on eight southern African countries in late November due to concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in the region, a White House official said Friday. The travel restriction, which will be lifted on Dec. 31, was put in place to buy time to better prepare for the potential spread of the emerging variant, about which little was known at the time. "The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron," White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz twee...