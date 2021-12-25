Hosting Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics chosen as top 2021 domestic news

Newsfrom Japan

Hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics amid the coronavirus pandemic has been picked as the top domestic news story of 2021 by senior editors of Kyodo News and its member or subscriber newspapers and broadcasters. (1) The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held behind closed doors The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, were mostly held behind closed doors to stem the spread of infections. Amid concern among the Japanese public over staging the Summer Games during the pandemic, when the capital and other parts of the country were under a CO...