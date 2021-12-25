Buyers of condos to be converted from Olympic village sue developers

Newsfrom Japan

A group of people who purchased condominiums to be converted from the athletes village for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have taken the developers to court, saying they will incur additional costs due to a prospective one-year delay in the handover of the properties. In the lawsuit filed with the Tokyo District Court on Friday, the 29 plaintiffs are demanding that Mitsui Fudosan Co. and the other developers of the condominiums hand over the properties by March 2023, as stipulated in their contracts, or pay them a total of 80 million yen ($700,000) in compensation. The properties are part ...