2021 global venture capital investment on pace for record high

Newsfrom Japan

Global venture capital investment is on course to double this year from 2020 to a record high of more than $580 billion, driven by investor interest in online services in the health care, financial and retail sectors spurred by monetary easing in major economies, according to data from a U.S. research firm. Venture companies raised a total of $437.7 billion worldwide in the first nine months of 2021, marking five straight quarters of growth, data from CB Insights show. The same pace of investment in startups into the fourth quarter would bring the annual figure to $583.6 billion, far exceeding...