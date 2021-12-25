Soccer: Promoted Jubilo appoint Ito as new manager

Newsfrom Japan

Jubilo Iwata have appointed Akira Ito as their new manager ahead of their return to the J-League top flight next season, the J2 champions said Saturday. The 49-year-old Ito guided fellow J2 side Ventforet Kofu to third this term but missed out on promotion. He replaces 66-year-old Masakazu Suzuki, who took charge of Jubilo in October but had health issues since later that month. Jubilo will be back in the J1 following two seasons in the second tier after winning 27 games, drawing 10 and losing five in 42 games this term. The club said Suzuki will become their club advisor. Ito played a season ...