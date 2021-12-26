Biden's U.S. presidency picked as top international story of 2021

Newsfrom Japan

The inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden has been selected by senior editors of Kyodo News and its member or subscriber newspapers and broadcasters as the top international news story of 2021. (1) Biden inaugurated as 46th president of the United States Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, taking office together with Kamala Harris, the country's first female, black and Asian American vice president. Declaring that democracy has prevailed, Biden signed 17 documents to roll back former President Donald Trump's controversial policies, includin...