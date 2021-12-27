Tokyo stocks open lower amid spread of Omicron coronavirus variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower in early trading Monday as sentiment was dented by the spread of the Omicron variant across the globe and multiple reports of the new strain in Japan. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 115.92 points, or 0.40 percent, from Friday to 28,666.67. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.89 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,976.89. Decliners were led by wholesale trade, air transportation and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.34-37 yen compared with 114.25-35 yen in New Yor...