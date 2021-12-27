FEATURE: Nuclear fusion in spotlight as world seeks clean energy future

Newsfrom Japan

As world leaders vow to accelerate climate action to avert catastrophic changes to the planet, nuclear fusion is gathering momentum as a zero-emission energy source that is considered safer than current nuclear fission technology. Though the next-generation energy source may face opposition in Japan, which suffered a major nuclear accident triggered by a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami, experts say the nation should keep pace with developments as the technology may be viable as soon as the 2040s. Fusion energy is produced when light atomic nuclei are merged to form a heavier nucleus. The m...