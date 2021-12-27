FOCUS: China's COVID-19 policy keeps Japanese families apart before Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

As China has been bolstering its "zero corona" policy ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, many Japanese workers in the capital, who have not returned to their home country for around two years, have remained cut off from their families. While urging citizens in the city to refrain from traveling to other regions, the Beijing government has tightly restricted the entry of accompanying family members of Japanese employees in a bid to prevent the intrusion of the novel coronavirus. Even if such families can enter China, they must be quarantined at a designated facility for 21 days upon arrival ...