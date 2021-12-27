Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Dec. 28: -- Most Japanese companies, government offices to have final working day of the year. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for November at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for November at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for November at 8:50 a.m.