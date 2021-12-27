Tokyo stocks fall in morning on Omicron spread fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning as sentiment was hurt by deepening uncertainty over a global economic recovery as countries around the world battle a surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 71.47 points, or 0.25 percent, from Friday to 28,711.12. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.46 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,980.32. Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, information and communication, and electric power and gas issues.