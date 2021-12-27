BOJ members see prices rising, wary of premature policy change

Newsfrom Japan

BOJ policymakers acknowledged rising inflationary pressure in Japan from higher energy and raw material prices, with their focus on price-setting behavior by companies, a summary of opinions at their December meeting showed Monday. Such a rise, however, does not warrant a change in the current monetary easing steps with the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target still far off and a "premature" adjustment of policy would hurt economic recovery, one member said. At the Dec. 16-17 policy-setting meeting, the Japanese central bank made no change to its monetary easing policy. But it decided to scale bac...