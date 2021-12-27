Soccer: Ito shines for Genk, Tomiyasu, Furuhashi suffer setbacks

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Junya Ito set up the opener before netting his fourth goal of the season on Sunday as Genk eased to a 4-0 away win over Oostende in the Belgian top-flight. Elsewhere, his fellow Japan internationals were dealt blows as Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu tested positive for COVID-19 and Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi limped off early against St. Johnston. Ito showed plenty of pace for Genk's first goal, sneaking into the box down the right before his cross found Ike Ugbo to score from close range in the sixth minute. He got on the scoresheet six minutes later for the team's second,...