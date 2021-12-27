Basketball: Watanabe logs personal-high 26 points, 13 rebounds in NBA

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yuta Watanabe registered NBA personal-highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds on Sunday in his first start of the season as the Toronto Raptors lost 144-99 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 27-year-old played 37 minutes and picked up his second double-double in the NBA, two weeks after his first when he scored 12 points and picked up 10 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings. The defeat leaves the Raptors with a 14-16 record this season. His Japan teammate Rui Hachimura made the bench but did not take to the court as the Washington Wizards lost 117-96 against the Philadelphia 76ers.