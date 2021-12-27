Soccer: J1 record appearance holder Endo joins Jubilo from Gamba

Newsfrom Japan

Yasuhito Endo, who has played more games in the J-League's top-flight than any other player, has joined J2 champions Jubilo Iwata on a permanent deal from Gamba Osaka, the clubs said Monday. The 41-year-old midfielder, on loan at Jubilo since Oct. 2020, scored three goals in 35 games last season as he helped Jubilo win the second tier and earn promotion to the J1 after two years away. By joining Iwata on a full transfer, Endo is leaving the J1 club he played for since 2001, during which time he helped Gamba win two J1 titles, four Emperor's Cups, two league cups and one Asian Champions League ...