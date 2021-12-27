Tokyo stocks end lower on Omicron surge fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday as a surge in Omicron variant infections across the world dented market sentiment and deepened uncertainty over its impact on the global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 106.13 points, or 0.37 percent, from Friday at 28,676.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.88 points, or 0.45 percent, lower at 1,977.90. Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, electric power and gas, and information and communication issues.