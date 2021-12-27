Manga film "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" rakes in 2nd-most over 3 days in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

An animated movie based on the popular "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga series amassed 2.69 billion yen ($23.5 million) in box-office revenue after its release on Friday, becoming Japan's second highest-grossing movie for a three-day period, distributor Toho Co. said Monday. It trails only a film based on the famous manga, "Demon Slayer," which raked in 4.62 billion yen in the first three days after its release in October last year, becoming in May the first movie in the country with gross box office receipts topping 40 billion yen. The film "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," which translates roughly as "Sorcery Battl...