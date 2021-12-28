Japan's Nov. industrial output rises 7.2% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output rose 7.2 percent in November from the previous month for the second straight month of increase, government data showed Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 97.7 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed upwardly revised growth of 1.8 percent in October. The index of industrial shipments increased 7.4 percent to 95.3 while that of inventories was up 1.7 percent to 100.4. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to advanc...