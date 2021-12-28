Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. rally, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday on buying encouraged by an overnight rally on Wall Street, while exporters were boosted after the U.S. dollar climbed to nearly a one-month high against the yen. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 279.25 points, or 0.97 percent, from Monday to 28,955.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 19.86 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,997.76. Every industry category gained ground except for marine transportation issues. Gainers were led by precision instrument and electric appli...