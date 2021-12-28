Soccer: Hara, Suzuki score in Sint-Truiden win over Eupen

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forwards Taichi Hara and Yuma Suzuki both struck as Sint-Truiden beat Eupen 2-0 at home in the Belgian top division on Monday. Hara netted for the second straight game, slotting past the keeper from inside the box in the 25th minute after the visitors failed to clear a through ball to give him a free run at goal. It was Hara's third goal of the season. Suzuki scored his second this term in the 81st minute, burying a free header at the back post from a free kick down the left. The pair played the entire game along with Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt, while Sint-Truiden defender Daiki ...