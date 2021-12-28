Tokyo stocks higher in morning on Wall St. gains, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while export-oriented issues were boosted after the U.S. dollar climbed to a nearly one-month high against the yen. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 276.30 points, or 0.96 percent, from Monday to 28,952.76. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 17.02 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,994.92. Gainers were led by precision instrument, metal product and electric machinery issues.