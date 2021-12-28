Nikkei ends at 1-month high on upbeat tech shares, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended at a one-month high Tuesday led by advances in technology shares, while the market was further supported after the U.S. dollar climbed against the yen. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 392.70 points, or 1.37 percent, from Monday at 29,069.16, its highest close since Nov. 25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 27.12 points, or 1.37 percent, higher at 2,005.02. Every industry category gained ground except for marine transportation issues. Gainers were led by precision instrument and electric appliance issues.