N. Korea's ruling party convenes key meeting to review 2021 policies

North Korea's ruling party convened a plenary meeting of the Central Committee on Monday to review its policies for 2021, state-run media reported Tuesday, as the nation's economy is believed to remain stagnant amid the COVID-19 pandemic. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over the gathering of the Workers' Party of Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency said, while it did not elaborate on when the meeting will be wrapped up. Kim is expected to make a speech to ruling party members at the year-end gathering and may skip his annual New Year's address for the third straight year, N...