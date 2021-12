Newsfrom Japan

FC Tokyo center back Tsuyoshi Watanabe is moving to Belgian Jupiler Pro League first-tier club KV Kortrijk, the J-League first-division side announced Tuesday. The 24-year-old has played in 75 career J1 games since turning pro with FC Tokyo in 2019. He has played twice for Japan's under-23 team, and once for the senior national team in the 2019 East Asian championship.